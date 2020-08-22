ICBC Adding 100 Temporary Driver Examiners To Decrease Wait Times For Road Tests – incl. Abbotsford

Victoria/Abbotsford – ICBC is adding up to 100 temporary driver examiners and expanding to 10 additional locations to help decrease the wait times to take a road test.

These temporary measures will help ICBC complete road tests that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as meet the demand for new road test appointments.

To meet the geographical demands, most of the additional driver examiners will be placed in the Lower Mainland and Southern Vancouver Island regions.

Additional road testing locations

In addition to the existing driver licensing locations, customers booking their Class 5 or 7 road test appointment online will see the option to book at the following ICBC claim centres as they open:

Available for booking now:

Victoria (Dunedin), 425 Dunedin Street

Surrey (Guildford), 10262-152A Street

Langley, 6000 Production Way

Estimated start date of September 8:

Surrey (Newton), 13665 68th Avenue

Coquitlam, 100 Blue Mountain Street

Richmond, 7200 Elmbridge Way

Burnaby, 4399 Wayburne Drive

Estimated start date of September 28:

Vancouver (Kingsway), 999 Kingsway

New Westminster, 1320 3rd Avenue

Abbotsford, 2885 Trethewey Street

At this time, ICBC is only accepting customers who have a booked road test appointment – walk-in and standby appointments are not available.

ICBC accepting new bookings

As announced last month, ICBC will be accepting new bookings for road tests as of Monday, August 24.

New bookings were placed on hold as ICBC prioritized customers whose road tests were cancelled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICBC strongly encourages all eligible customers to book a road test online. Commercial (Class 1-4) road tests must still be booked by phone by calling 1-800-950-1498.

What to expect for all road tests

ICBC is taking additional safety measures to protect customers and employees. Driver examiners are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) for the duration of the road tests. ICBC will supply a mandatory medical grade mask for customers to wear during their road test. Customers are asked to maintain physical distance of 2m (6ft) from ICBC employees and other customers wherever possible.

On the day of their appointment, customers will be unable to take their road test if they:

have traveled outside of Canada within the last 14 days,

have been in close contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus within the last 14 days,

have symptoms of COVID-19 such as respiratory illness or difficulty breathing, a fever greater than 38.0ᴼC (100.4ᴼ F) or a cough,

have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days, or

have moved to B.C. from outside of Canada within the last 14 days.

Customers are asked to arrive for their appointment with the required identification and ensure the interior of their vehicle is clean.

For services that are available online (e.g. address change, driving abstracts), ICBC encourages the use of those methods instead of visiting a driver licensing office.

For other required in-person services in the ICBC driver licensing offices, such as knowledge tests and licence renewals, customers are asked to make an appointment online before coming to an office so they can avoid lengthy waits.

For more information on ICBC’s services during the pandemic, visit: https://www.icbc.com/about-icbc/contact-us/Pages/covid-19.aspx.