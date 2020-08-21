Paz Fuels Abbotsford Celebrate 25th Anniversary with BBQ to Help Abby Food Bank, Chance for a Free Car Wash

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 21, 2020

Abbotsford – Marking its 25th year anniversary, Paz Fuels is bringing together the community for a safe and physically distanced celebration outdoors. Families from all-around Abbotsford are invited to come and enjoy an afternoon of fun and leave with their cars squeaky clean, free of charge. Paz Fuel’s Fresh Market will also be reopening, featuring made-to-order goodies and daily market essentials for all to enjoy. The celebration is a great way to be outdoors as Summer comes to an end while keeping everyone safe!  

The afternoon features a variety of fun-filled activities including: 

  • A Hot Dog BBQ, all proceeds will go towards The Abbotsford Food Bank
  • Ice cream & other cool treats from Vancouver based Ice cream shop, La Glace 
  • Power Hour (2-3 pm) – FREE Gold Auto wash
  • $10 off on Propane refills
  • Vintage & Classic cars on display
  • Music & Games 
  • Giveaways!

Paz Fuels Celebrates 25 Years of Service in Style

Saturday, Aug 22nd from 12:00 PM – 4 PM

27988 Fraser Hwy Abbotsford

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Paz Fuels Abbotsford Celebrate 25th Anniversary with BBQ to Help Abby Food Bank, Chance for a Free Car Wash"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.