Downtown Chilliwack BIA and Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN) Partner For Walk and Shop – August 20 to 23

Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack BIA along with the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN), are working with local partners to help the business community deal with the challenges created by COVID.



Summer is a great time to be outdoors, but it is still important that people continue to visit and support our local business. CERN has come up with a way to do both.

The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network(CERN) is proud to promote Chilliwack Walk & Shop, an opportunity to support local businesses while also enjoying the summer weather.

From Thursday August 20 through Sunday August 23, businesses all over Chilliwack will be hosting sidewalk sales, in-store promotions, happy hours and other activities. The intention is to promote shopping local and supporting many Chilliwack businesses who have had a challenging 2020.

Most businesses along Mill and Wellington told FVN that walk in traffic was up but could not say if the results were showing in the till. Still few others, claimed they didn’t know the promotion was even on. The walk and Shop continues through Sunday.

Also happening during Walk & Shop is the Chilliwack Mural Festival, which has created a number of new murals in the downtown core, and the Vedder River Art Walk,taking place along the Rotary Trail on Sunday August 23.

For more information about Chilliwack Walk & Shop, visit the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network Facebook page, or the Get in the Loop Chilliwack Facebook page.