Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society Bike Drive/Naloxone Workshop – Saturday August 22

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society are hosting a bike drive Saturday Aug. 22 from 11-2 in the Alliance Church parking lot. Chilliwack OPS are hoping to get donated bikes or donations from the community to help start up their new peer run program called Braking The Cycle.



Braking the cycle is a peer run community outreach program. Where peers can clean up unwanted paraphernalia and stay with users apt reverse overdoses if needed. The hope is that this program will bring the community together and help eliminate the stigma around drug users.



OPS will have pop up tables with information to introduce the Chilliwack Overdose Prevention Society to the community, what harm reduction looks like, what to do in an Overdose with free Naloxone training (take home kit included).



They will have Harm Reduction stickers, magnets, prints and other merch for sale. All proceeds will go to Braking the Cycle.