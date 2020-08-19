Expansion of Promontory West Park Playground with New Accessible Play Features

Chilliwack – The playground at Promontory West Park has recently seen a large expansion, including an inclusive play area, thanks to a partnership between the City of Chilliwack, Promontory Heights Elementary School PAC, School District #33 and the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser.

The playground features two stages: one built on a slope, with a roller slide and numerous climbing features, and the other is the upper, fully accessible, sensory play area on level ground. The upper area has equipment for children of all ages and abilities, and the slope area offers a hill net, rickety bridge, and long rope walk. Both stages are being built with recycled rubber surfacing which makes for a very safe and comfortable play environment.

The initial concept and fundraising efforts for this expansion came through the Promontory School PAC, who also sought and received grant funding for the project from Tire Stewardship BC and the Chilliwack Foundation. The City of Chilliwack provided funding, design and construction of the project, including the play structure, adjacent walkways and other site works for a total of $130,000. The total project value was $294,000.

“Since the existing playground is already a joint venture between the City and the School District, it made sense to partner on the expansion of the playground,” said Mayor Popove. “Play opportunities are important for all kids and we are excited to be providing enhanced play features here for kids of all abilities. We are pleased to support this project as we work to make Chilliwack a more accessible place.”

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser contributed $60,000 towards the inclusive, upper stage of the expanded playground. This section features a wheelchair accessible seesaw, music components and a sensory wall with built-in tactile elements. Sensory features like this help bring children of all ages and abilities together.

“One of the areas of focus in Rotary is children’s health and part of that is having the opportunity for play. ‘Children’s Right to Play’ is our club’s initiative that understands well-designed inclusive play spaces welcome children of all abilities to play, learn, and grow together,” said John Halsall, Club President for 2020-2021. “The members of our club have worked hard to raise the funds through our travel lottery to make sure every child in the Promontory area has the chance to play by removing the barriers that prevent them.”

The Promontory West Park playground is complete and officially open to the public as of August 19.