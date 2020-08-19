Abbotsford Police Searching for Missing Man – Jody Trainer – May Be In Chilliwack

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police need your help in searching fora missing man – Jody Trainer.

Jody Willard Trainer, who is believed to be driving a 2008 Red Cadillac CTS (BCLP HA078G). Jody was last seen on Monday August 17th at 8:30 am in the 33300 block of Marshall Road when he stepped out advising he would be back later in the afternoon, but he did not return.

Jody is a 52-year-old man, standing 6”0’ tall (183cm), 165 pounds (75 kg), slim build, with green eyes and brown/grey hair and beard; there is no clothing description. Jody has been known to frequent the Abbotsford and Chilliwack area.

If you locate Jody Trainer or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973 (abbypd).