Open Letter Regarding School Startup for Chilliwack

TOPICS:
Rohan Arul-pragasam, Chilliwack Interim School Superintendent

Posted By: Don Lehn August 18, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack School superintendent Rohan Arul-pragasam released an open on – line letter regarding School Startup @ChilliwackSD33 for September. More detailed school information will be published on school websites on August 26.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Open Letter Regarding School Startup for Chilliwack"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.