MP Strahl Lashes Out On Trudeau’s Prorogation of Parliament

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – It is expected from the Opposition, and the party Whip- who is also the local MP.

On the heels of the We Charity scandal, and the cabinet shakeup following Monday’s resignation of the Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau ( who allegedly left due to a conflict with PM Justin Trudeau) comes the criticism.

Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope, issued the following statement following the Trudeau Liberals’ prorogation of Parliament until September 23:



“Earlier this year, Justin Trudeau shamefully shut down Parliament to try and avoid accountability. Now he has locked out Opposition MPs who were working hard to fix his government’s pandemic programs, help Canadians and get to the bottom of his corruption scandal.”

“The only reason Justin Trudeau locked out Parliament today in the middle of a major health and economic crisis was to create a cover-up. He could have prorogued on September 20th and allowed Parliamentary committees to continue their multiple ethics investigations into his corruption until then. Instead he ended those hearings to give himself an accountability free summer.”

“Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s ‘resignation’ is further proof of a government in chaos. We’ve seen the Liberals use this strategy before. As long as Justin Trudeau is protected, everyone else is disposable. Just ask Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott.”

“At a time when Canadians are looking for stability and leadership, Justin Trudeau has given them corruption, chaos, and cover-ups.”

“Canadians have serious questions about the Trudeau WE Scandal. They deserve better than an ethically-challenged Prime Minister who uses the power of his office to shut down multiple investigations into his decision to hand $900 million of your tax dollars to his friends at WE.”

“Hiding out for a month won’t solve the Liberals’ ethical problems. As long as Justin Trudeau is Prime Minister, the corruption will continue.”

“Conservatives will continue to hold Justin Trudeau and his government accountable and we will keep fighting for the answers that Canadians deserve.”

