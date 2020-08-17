Sunday Was Record Breaking Heat

Chilliwack (Roger Pannett – Environment Canada) – “whoa it’s a hot one” – Smooth by Carlos Santana/Rob Thomas.

Monday’s forecast is a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming windy this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

But nothing compared to Sunday !

Roger Pannett of Environment Canada confirmed the numbers:

Record heat today.

Record Max temperature @ 35.8 C ( 12.1 C above normal & to date hottest day of 2020. Previous record max for date, 35.6 C in 1977.)

Record High Mean @ 25.9 C (8.4 C above normal . Previous record high mean for date, 24.8 C in 1977.)

