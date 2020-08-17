Province Extends Temporary Crisis Supplement for People on Income or Disability Assistance and Low-Income Seniors

Victoria – The Province is extending the provincial temporary crisis supplement for people on income or disability assistance and low-income seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who are not receiving federal benefits like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the Province’s temporary COVID-19 Crisis Supplement that has been provided since April will be extended for an additional four months.

No action is required from people. The temporary $300 crisis supplement will continue to be automatically applied to cheques distributed Sept. 23, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. This supplement will also continue to be provided to low-income seniors receiving the B.C. Senior’s Supplement and income assistance and disability recipients residing in special care facilities.

As well, the federal government recently announced a one-time $600 payment to recipients of federal disability benefits. These include Canada Pension Plan or Quebec Pension Plan disability benefits, disability supports provided by Veterans Affairs Canada and disability tax credit certificate holders. This federal benefit payment will be fully exempt for people currently receiving provincial assistance.

This is in addition to the previously announced exemptions for people on income and disability assistance who may be receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or Canada Emergency Student Benefit. The exemptions remain in effect for the duration of these federal programs.

These measures are part of the B.C. government’s COVID-19 Action Plan to provide income supports, tax relief and direct funding for people, business and services.

FYI:

For more information on supports for people on income or disability assistance, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/income-assistance/on-assistance/covid

For more information on the federal disability payment, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html