Harrison/Vancouver – The Vancouver Porsche Club is going to be driving out to Harrison with 24 plus Air Cooled Porsche classics from the 60’s to the late 90’s on Saturday, August 22nd.

They hope to be parked near the boat launch around 10:30AM. It will be something you don’t see often and kids young and old will enjoy the cars.

Don’t forget to keep with the social distancing guidelines.