Downtown Chilliwack BIA and Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN) Partner For Walk and Shop – August 20 to 23

Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack BIA is proud to be a part of the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN), working with local partners to help the business community deal with the challenges created by COVID.



Summer is a great time to be outdoors, but it is still important that people continue to visit and support our local business. CERN has come up with a way to do both.

The Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network(CERN) is proud to promote Chilliwack Walk & Shop, an opportunity to support local businesses while also enjoying the summer weather.

From Thursday August 20 through Sunday August 23, businesses all over Chilliwack will be hosting sidewalk sales, in-store promotions, happy hours and other activities. The intention is to promote shopping local and supporting many Chilliwack businesses who have had a challenging 2020.

Also happening during Walk & Shop is the Chilliwack Mural Festival, which has created a number of new murals in the downtown core, and the Vedder River Art Walk,taking place along the Rotary Trail on Sunday August 23.

For more information about Chilliwack Walk & Shop, visit the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network Facebook page, or the Get in the Loop Chilliwack Facebook page.