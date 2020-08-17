Chilliwack Metis House Grand Opening – Saturday August 22

Chilliwack – The grand opening of the community cultural centre, Métis House, is set for Saturday August 22. Metis business leader Louis DeJaeger told FVN that this project was a long time coming and finding the right building was a challenge.

But they now have a place to call home. It really IS a converted home on the corner of Vedder and Wells. This is from 1-5PM.

Part of the ceremony will be the Nick Lang Memorial Endowment Bursary. This will aid UFV Indigenous students obtain a degree who have a special interest in working with troubled youth.

Lang was one such young man who died while in care.

Info is below: