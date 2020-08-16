Chilliwack Fire – McIntosh Drive Vehicle Fire Considered Suspicious

Chilliwack – Early Sunday morning ( August 16@5AM) Chilliwack Fire Department was alerted to a report of a vehicle fire in the 45000 block of McIntosh Drive.

Fire crews from Halls 1,4and 6responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered a vehicle fully involved in flames in the ground-level parkade of a large apartment building.Fire crews made entry into the parkade and quickly brought the fire under control.The vehicle was heavily damaged by the fire and the vinyl siding on the exterior of the apartment building received heat damage.

A few units directly above the location of the fire received light smoke damage; fire crews set up fans to clear smoke from the suites and all residents were able to return within an hour of the arrival of fire crews.

No one was hurt and the cause of this fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Officials.