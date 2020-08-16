Abbotsford Police Need Witnesses to Sunday Morning Sexual Assault on South Fraser Way

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police is investigating an incident that occurred early Sunday morning around 1:15 am in the area of South Fraser Way and the 2600 Blk of West Bourquin Crescent.



The female victim approached an Abbotsford Police Sergeant patrolling the area and stated that she had been sexually assaulted. The victim and the suspect are unknown to each other and the attack appears to be unprovoked.



The suspect is described as the following:



Caucasian male, 30-35 years, about 5ft-5ft6, sandy dark brown short hair, a scruffy patchy beard, partially rotted teeth, wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. The suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.



It is believed that several vehicles drove past the victim as she attempted to flag them down for help. The victim was transported to Hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries and was released later in the day.



The Abbotsford Police Department would like to remind the public to practice awareness, avoid using your phone or having headphones in while walking at night and to report suspicious persons or activity to the police.



Investigators are appealing for any witnesses or persons with possible dashcam footage or those that may have information about this investigation to please contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.



APD file 2020-32198