Fraser Valley – A Special heat related weather statement has been issued for the Valley – Sunday will be the hottest with a stifling Monday to follow.
Related Articles
Special Weather Statement On Heat Wave – Records Will Be Broken
Fraser Valley Farmers Forced To Abandon Ripe Crops
Valley Cool Down As Interior Wildfires Ramp Up
Record Breaking Heat This Week
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Special Weather Statement (HEAT) for the Weekend"