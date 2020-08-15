Special Weather Statement (HEAT) for the Weekend

Fraser Valley – A Special heat related weather statement has been issued for the Valley – Sunday will be the hottest with a stifling Monday to follow.

Sat 12:01: Special weather statement in effect: Sat 11:51 to Sun 03:51. — WX Abbotsford (@ww_abbotsford) August 15, 2020 11:51 AM PDT Saturday 15 August 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Brief Hot Spell for the Lower Mainland region.



A ridge of high pressure will build over southern BC this weekend with temperatures peaking on Sunday and then gradually declining as the week progresses.



Sunday will be the hottest day with daily maximum temperatures reaching the mid-30s, particularly in Howe Sound and the eastern Fraser Valley. Overnight temperatures will be in the high teens.



Temperatures on Monday will remain high, however weak inflow from the Pacific Ocean will prevent temperatures from reaching the values expected on Sunday.



A heat warning may be issued for the Lower Mainland region once there is increased confidence in the degree to which Monday’s weak inflow will moderate the inland temperatures.