ICYMI – Todd Richard at 2020 Chilliwack Fair (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In case you missed it or , heaven forbid, you weren’t there, this is YouTube footage of Todd Richard’s performance at the drive in concert at the Chilliwack Fair – August 8, 2020.

Todd Richard and his award winning TR Band perform his new single Take Your Own Advice live at the Chilliwack Fair’s first ever Drive-In Concert.

Special thanks to Nicole Williams & all the folks at CHWK Fair, Trevor McDonald and the crew from GO-Audio *Video by the awesome folks @ Barrett Creek Multimedia.

TR Band Members Chris Rolin – Guitar Bruce Morrison -Bass/Vocals Mike Sanyshyn- Fiddle/Mando/Vocals Pat Steward- Drums /Vocals Bok Todd & his TR Band for your house or backyard event @ toddjrichard@msn.com * Watch Todd & TR Band members every week for there Saturday night Live from Willie&Waylons Patio Facebook Live Stream Todd Richard music available on iTunes, Spotify, and everywhere digitally worldwide! For booking & info contact Harley Blue Music toddjrichard@msn.com Follow Your Heart, a song for Variety BC: https://youtu.be/j0WrpeIJjl4