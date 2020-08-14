Two Arrested In Chilliwack RCMP Cowichan Street Drug Bust (Coke, Drug Press)

Chilliwack – Drugs and cash were seized after a RCMP investigation led to the execution of a search warrant.

On Thursday July 30, 2020 Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section (CRU) executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant in the 5000-block of Cowichan Street. Police later released two people arrested.

Officers seized a quantity of drug believed to be cocaine, a hydraulic press, paraphernalia consistent with trafficking illegal drugs, and cash during the search.

Following a thorough investigation and review of evidence, the RCMP will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

Tips on spotting a crime house or drug dealer in your neighbourhood:

Regular and unusual traffic patterns;

A high pedestrian volume to a residence day and night;

Traffic stops where a resident comes out to talk briefly with the occupants of the vehicle;

Around the clock activity.

Follow on Twitter @ UFVRD_RCMP.