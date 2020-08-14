New ICBC Enhanced Care Coverage (No Fault) Starts May 2021

Victoria – ICBC will embark on a new way of doing auto insurance in British Columbia, the largest transformation in its 40-year history.

The Enhanced Care coverage bill, expected to receive royal assent on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, will save British Columbians on average 20% or about $400 on their auto insurance. It will also provide increased care and recovery benefits for people. It will increase from the current limit of $300,000 to a maximum of at least $7.5 million, providing the care people need for as long as they need it, should they be injured in a crash.

ICBC’s Enhanced Care coverage: http://icbc.com/2021

Government’s intended changes at ICBC: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/download/000BAC79D98D4E14AAFCBBD582883BAD