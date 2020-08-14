chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 12, “Trista Suke” -Actor/Producer of her own Film, FOXY! (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 12, “Trista Suke” -Actor/Producer of her own Film, FOXY!

It’s Thursday night, it must mean Trish N Jenny!

Thaaaat’s right, Chill N Chat! with their special guest, Trista Suke, who is actor/producer of her own film, FOXY!

Also, the ever-evolving Wine segment, first we had Wine & Wine, then Wine & What, now Wine & Who What Where When & How!

What’s up?! Maybe too much of first half of the ‘program’! Oh well, at least it’s going to be with an exquisite Mission Hill Estate Wine, Meritage 2017! Hints of plum, chocolate, raspberry, gooseberry, truffles, steak tar tar??!! Find out which!

Also, Treasure Trails this week is the Thom Creek Trail…but where oh where is the prize?

ALL, this week on Chill N Chat!

LINKS:

FOXY https://gem.cbc.ca/media/absolutely-c…

Mission Hill Estate Winery Wine – Meritage – 2017 https://store.missionhillwinery.com/a…

Thom Creek Trail http://www.elizabethswildlifecenter.org

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™