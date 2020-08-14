chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 13, 2020 – w/ Trevor McDonald, Huskers Coach Bob Reist, Dr. Steven Esau – Travers Youth Treatment Facility (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 13, 2020 – w/ Trevor McDonald, Huskers Coach Bob Reist, Dr. Steven Esau – Travers Youth Treatment Facility.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
-Drinking in Chilliwack public parks?
-Sam Waddington…”Sorry Chilliwack”.
-New Youth Addictions Treatment Facility now open!
AND
The Fraser Valley Bandits? Close but not this time!
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Dr. Steve Esau of Pacific Community Resources Society
Interview: Trevor McDonald of McDonald Entertainment
Interview: Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers
