Cultus Lake Golf Club and Winward Lavender Partnered to Help Local Hospitals

Chilliwack – Hands are clean and smelling great after Cultus Lake Golf Club and Winward Lavender partnered to help the local hospitals though the sales of lavender hand sanitizer.

Together they donated $1058.94 to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation in support of the hospitals in Hope, Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Mission.

If you would like to help support your local hospital you can do so by contacting the FVHCF at 1-877-661-0314 or online at www.fvhcf.ca.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. They serve the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.