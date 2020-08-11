Chilliwack Jets Still Looking for Billet Home for Players

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 11, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Jets are still looking for a couple billet homes for our players coming into town this month.

The 2020-21 PJHL season will consist of a 44-game regular season schedule and is projected to commence on Tuesday, September 29th. Chilliwack will become the 13th team in the league can play out of the Sardis Sports Centre rink.

If interested in taking in a player to your home please email us at chilliwackjets@gmail.com

