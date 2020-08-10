RCMP – If you hear this robotic voice, it’s probably a scam (VIDEO/AUDIO)

North Vancouver – RCMP are warning the public again about CRA scam calls and how to avoid becoming a victim.

“Like many thousands of Canadians, I get these calls every once in a while too,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries of the North Vancouver RCMP. “So I thought I would share the recorded message I recently received. My hope is that it will act as a warning to others, and perhaps prevent someone who’s never heard it before from becoming a victim.”