Mission RCMP Dealing with Suspicious Package

Posted By: Don Lehn August 10, 2020

Mission – The Mission RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious package in the area of Welton St and 2nd Avenue. The contents of the package are unknown at this time; however, to be cautious the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit have been asked to assist with assessment of the package. The public are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.

