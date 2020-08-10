Mission RCMP Dealing with Suspicious Package

Mission – The Mission RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious package in the area of Welton St and 2nd Avenue. The contents of the package are unknown at this time; however, to be cautious the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit have been asked to assist with assessment of the package. The public are asked to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.
