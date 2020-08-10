Chilliwack FC Hires First Ever Health and Safety Officer

Chilliwack – Organizing youth sports during the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been an easy task. Prioritizing enhanced health and safety measures for its membership of more than 2,000 young soccer players, Chilliwack FC has contracted the services of Mark Lillicrap as the organization’s first Health and Safety Officer.

Working in consultation with the City of Chilliwack and local health authority, Lillicrap will seek to ensure Chilliwack FC players, coaches and volunteers are compliant with all COVID-19 guidelines and find opportunities where the organization can further encourage player health and safety.

“Our Executive is eager to see our players back on the pitch this Fall and recognizes the importance of continued active living, competition, and socialization amongst our youth,” says Chilliwack FC chairperson Andrea Laycock. “We are confident Mark’s skill set and knowledge will be an asset to our organization and assure parents that our return to play will have all COVID-19 preventative measures in place.”

Lillicrap, a Chilliwack resident, is certified as an Advanced Medical Service Provider with CPR-HCP by St. John Ambulance and has volunteered for the Brigade since 2017, providing first aid coverage at community events in the Chilliwack area and at Rogers Arena. He also serves as an Assistant Trainer for the Chilliwack Chiefs Hockey Club, assisting staff and players with medical and equipment issues, assessing and diagnosing injuries, ensuring compliance with Hockey Canada’s concussion protocol, and overseeing Chilliwack Coliseum’s risk management.

Since June, Chilliwack FC has implemented a Return to Play policy, including contact tracing, increased hand hygiene, the wearing of masks to and from the field, and adapting the curriculum to encourage physical distancing. Under the guidance of viaSport and BC Soccer, Chilliwack FC has taken a phased approach to reintroducing competitive games and practices. Registration for Fall Recreational Soccer for players U4 to U18 is open until August 31 online at www.chilliwackfc.com