AbbyPD Respond to Person w/Knife & Fake Gun in Local Park

Abbotsford – On Monday morning (August 10 @ 10:21AM) AbbyPD patrol officers working as a plain clothed unit were called to Grant Park in response to a female carrying a large knife, walking with a male. Witnesses directed officers to where the couple were located. The couple were known to police and the male was immediately recognized as 46-year-old Raymond GILLILAND who had outstanding arrest warrants and court ordered 24-hour house arrest.

The officers identified themselves as police, at which time, GILLILAND started to walk away, and then fled on foot.

A foot pursuit was initiated through residential backyards. Beanbags rounds were deployed which resulted in GILLILAND being taken into custody. GILLILAND was transported to ARH for treatment of minor injuries incurred from the beanbag rounds. A search upon arrest found GILLLAND to be in possession of a firearm, later determined to be a replica pistol.

Raymond GILLIAND has a lengthy criminal history (54 criminal convictions) including Possession of Stolen Property offences and various property related offences, Making or Possessing Explosives, Flight from Police, Assault Peace Officer, Dangerous Driving, Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm and various drug related offences since 1997. GILLILAND remains in police custody for his outstanding warrants and breaching his house-arrest condition.

2020-31498