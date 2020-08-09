Nexxus the Python Is Home Safe and Sound

Chilliwack – On Thursday, Chelsie Mcmunn posted to social media that her pet blood python was on the loose just off downtown.

My 5 plus foot blood python got out due to roommate 😭 please if anyone heard anything reward I love my Nexxus. He’s my baby too😭. Please share. My #604 316 9301. Please help me. I’.m located on Yale by the motorcycle shop btwn old IGA and Kim’s gas.

Late Saturday night, the good news, posted by Chelsie to social media ( sung to the tune of “the cat came back the very next day”):

Photos from Chelsie Mcmunn/Facebook:

Chelsie Mcmunn/Facebook