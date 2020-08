Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP are asking for your help in finding Morris Prosser.

The family hasn’t heard from him since Friday.

He was supposed to arrive in Agassiz on Saturday. No answer on his cell and no online activity. He left his home near Victoria on Friday afternoon. If anyone has seen him, you are asked to contact Agassiz RCMP or Victoria Police, or his mother Monica Shields.

The police file # 32817.