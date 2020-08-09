Cultus Lake Community Association AGM On Hold

Cultus Lake – Colleen Rogozinski, the Chair of the Cultus Lake Community Association issued in the on line magazine, The Cultus Lake View, that their annual general meeting, normally held in August, is on hold due to COVID-19.

A new date has yet to be announced and won’t be until the safety situation improves:

“A year ago, if someone had told me I would be sitting at my computer writing this during a pandemic I would have asked if they had been using products from the new pot shop…but here we are.



Its been an exciting year for the Community Association as we have identified many issues of concern for the leaseholders and residents and have tried to provide information and a pathway for people to have a voice.



What I have learned from this community is that there is boundless passion and a wealth of ideas. As an Association we have tried to ask the questions that are most pressing to the community or the ones we most frequently get asked about. At times we may have been viewed as being adversarial towards the board because of this, but this has never been our intent. Our intent is to gather information, and then allow you the community member to decide what you want to do with that information. Going forward the Association will continue to take its direction from the Community and continue to identify and work on issues of concern.



We are asking all leaseholders and long-term residents to join the Association as a member. Many of you signed up last year to our email list, however, going forward we need you to formally sign up as a member, its FREE. You can do that by clicking here and it only takes a few seconds….



Due to Covid-19 we have decided to postpone our annual general meeting that is usually held in August, we will hold our AGM as soon as it is possible to do so safely.



Its been a great year and it could not have happened without the hard work of the current executive. Many thanks go out to Barb Kroeker, Ernie Vance, Rose Turcasso, Sharon Bronson, and Shelley Walsh.



Enjoy the rest of your summer and stay safe.”



Kind Regards

Colleen Rogozinski

Chair Cultus Lake Community Association