Slithering Since Thursday – CHWK Python Still Missing Downtown

Chilliwack – On Thursday, Chelsie Mcmunn posted to social media that her pet blood python was on the loose just off downtown.

My 5 plus foot blood python got out due to roommate 😭 please if anyone heard anything reward I love my Nexxus. He’s my baby too😭. Please share. My #604 316 9301. Please help me. I’.m located on Yale by the motorcycle shop btwn old IGA and Kim’s gas.

FVN has learned a few things about these snakes. They are, for the most part, docile, but unless you know how to handle snakes. if you see “Nexxus”, call 9-1-1 or Conservation Officers.

Photos from Chelsie Mcmunn/Facebook:

Chelsie Mcmunn/Facebook