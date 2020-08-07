The 148th Chilliwack Fair Goes Virtual – and a drive in concert too!

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair is officially open, and this year, they’re going virtual! Come and enjoy all the digital fun from August 7th to August 16th, with daily launches happening on the Fair’s Facebook and Instagram page, as well as at www.chilliwackfair.com.

Get ready to be inspired by Valley artisans, entertained by some of your favourite Fair performers, and celebrate the community of Chilliwack like never before! Looking for more summer fun?

Head on down to Heritage Park Friday night, August 7th, to celebrate the 148th annual grand opening with a drive-in concert alongside Todd Richard and Appaloosa!

Other on-site events include goat yoga, a drive-in movie night featuring Toy Story 4, and a second night of music with Full Tilt, The K.O.s, Stiletto, Judy Tuesday, and Totally Tom Petty!

All on-site events require a pre-purchased ticket and all current Covid-19 rules will apply.

For the Chilliwack Fair’s full schedule, please visit www.chilliwackfair.com or @theChilliwackFair on Facebook for more details.