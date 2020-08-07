Some ICBC Temporary COVID-19 Support Measures to Expire

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – With Phase 3 of B.C.’s Restart Plan progressing and more British Columbians returning to B.C.’s roads and highways, three of the temporary measures ICBC had introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are now set to expire in the coming weeks.

The B.C. Utilities Commission had approved ICBC implementing the following measures starting April 23 and ending on August 20:

waiving of the $30 insurance cancellation charge

suspension of fleet vehicle insurance

allowance of unlimited deliveries by drivers in non-delivery rate classes

Private passenger vehicles continue to have up to six days per month for delivery use.

Customers are now reinsuring their vehicles at higher than historic levels. Since April 23, 2020, a total of 300,000 new plate policies have been issued for non-fleet customers compared with the approximately 120,000 non-fleet customers who cancelled their insurance policies for the same time period.

As these measures come to an end on August 20, customers are encouraged to talk to their broker to ensure they are properly insured, including those people who are using their vehicle for the delivery of food or medical products and services.

The following measures remain in place at this time, as outlined in regulation:

waiving of the $18 re-plating fee

waiving of the first knowledge test fee for learner driver’s licence holders whose licence expired during the pandemic

Customers can continue to renew their insurance by phone and email with the help of brokers, and those who are facing financial hardship and who pay for their insurance on a monthly basis still have the ability to defer their payments for up to 90 days with no penalty.

ICBC continues to review its operations to support the safety and well-being of its customers and employees as normal business resumes.