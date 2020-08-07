chillTV Chill N Chat! Episode 11: “Brittany Clough” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – If the name “Brittany Clough” sounds vaguely familiar, it happens to rhyme with “Jenny Clough”, who is one half of the Trish N Jenny team that make up Chill N Chat!

Beyond simply rhyming, Jenny N Brittany have even more in common, they are mother and daughter!

Watch this week’s interview and find out about Brittany’s experiences in the entertainment industry from this actor, writer, director from her life in Toronto!

Bruce on the Loose is this week’s Treasure Trails winner (from the Episode 4 Treasure Trails – man that was hard treasure to find!).

On Wine & What the Kismet Estate Winery is featured, with a 2017 bottle of “Karma”!

