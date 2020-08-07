Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Love This Land – Paintings by Gary Haggquist

Chilliwack — The O’Connor Group Art Gallery located in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre is now open to the public (with strict social distancing protocols in place).

The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is thrilled to bring the next stunning exhibit showcasing the popular Cultus Lake artist Gary Haggquist with his “Love This Land” exhibit on display from August 24 to October 4, 2020.

Haggquist has been painting for the past 40 years and his love of nature and this land is very apparent in his paintings as he captures the natural beauty of this amazing corner of the world. From the fine detail of moss to the shimmer of water, his attention to detail and heightened realism creates images that appear firmly grounded in physical reality, while at the same time, somehow go beyond the surface appearance tugging the viewer into the realm of memory and dream.

Living at Cultus Lake for the past 34 years, the inspirational surroundings shine through marvellously in this fantastic new exhibit. Don’t miss the chance to come bask in beautiful British Columbia – captured on canvas!

There is no charge for admission. Gallery hours are from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, Monday to Friday (closed on Holidays). Don’t miss this chance to see Gary’s work up close!

The re-opening of the O-Connor Group Art Gallery will limit patrons to five at a time to ensure proper social distancing. Face masks covering both nose and mouth must be worn at all times by anyone entering the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, and enhanced operating protocol must be followed.