Abbotsford Soccer Association – August Return to Train Starts Monday August 10th (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Soccer Association is pleased to announce that they continue to meet all the necessary Public Health, City of Abbotsford, and the governing soccer body requirements for Return To Train.

By popular request, ASA have moved to Monday – Friday sessions for August. Below are the times and training opportunities for August.

ASA are running four five-day camps as follows:

August 10 – 14 August 17 – 21

August 24 – 28 August 31 – Sept 4

Each camp will run Monday – Friday and be held at MRC #2.

9:30 am – 10:30 am 2011 – 2014 born players limited spots available each week.

10:45 am – 11:45 am 2007 – 2010 born players limited spots available each week.

2004 – 2006 born players limited spots available each week.

The cost is $100.00 per week. Players are welcome to sign up for more than one camp.

All sessions run by BC Soccer certified ASA coaches.