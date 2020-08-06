Mission Mounties Suspect Arson Behind Fire at the Khalsa Centre

Mission/Miracle Valley – Early Thursday morning (August 6th, @2AM), the Mission RCMP were called to the 14000 block of Stave Lake Road for a report of a structure fire at the Khalsa Centre.

Police attended along with Mission Fire Rescue. A building described as the gymnasium was fully engulfed. No one was inside the building and no one was injured as a result of the fire.

After an initial investigation, police believe the fire may have been deliberately set. The Mission RCMP Serious Crime Unit has currently been assigned to the case. At this point the suspects and their motivation behind this act are unknown.

The Khalsa Centre is the old Miracle Valley Treatment Facility that is now used as a Summer Camp for Sikh Youth.

The Mission RCMP are requesting that if anyone has information related to this case to contact the office at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at solvecrime.ca