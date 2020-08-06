Harrison – The Harrison Festival continues to explore alternative opportunities for arts presentation in this age of Covid, including lantern building and art workshops featuring Ernie and Irene Eaves on the weekend of August 22 and 23, ongoing video releases of music performances online at www.harrisonfestival.com, and live streaming events planned for the hall.
For more info call the festival office at 604-796-3664.
Be the first to comment on "Harrison Festival Alternative Opportunities for Arts Presentation – Lantern Building and Art Workshops – August 22 & 23"