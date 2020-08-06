EMS Responds To Stabbing Call at Killers Cove Marina in Harrison – Mounties Have “Possible Suspects”

Harrison – Paramedics and a Medivac chopper were sent to Killers Cove Marina in Harrison around 6PM, Wednesday night. Social media was a buzz over the stabbing of a person, possible male.

Witnesses also report police chasing two vehicles – a white Jeep and and old white Chrysler through Agassiz.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent noted that three potential suspects were arrested at the scene, however Crown has yet to lay charges.