Jill Barber Plays Harrison – Socially Distant Concerts – Saturday August 15 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society will present two limited

audience, socially distanced performances of popular songstress and songwriter Jill Barber on Saturday August 15, on the historic Old Agassiz dairy farm (Holberg Farm), at 3pm and 7pm.

Jill Barber is a three-time Juno Award nominated singer-songwriter with an unforgettable voice once heard, never forgotten. Her critically acclaimed repertoire spans a transformative spectrum from folk, to vocal jazz, to pop, and includes songs in both French and English.

Tickets for the Jill Barber show are available online at www.harrisonfestival.com, or by calling the festival office at 604-796-3664.