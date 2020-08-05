Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society Wildlife Art Camp – August 24 to 28

Chilliwack – The Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve Society Wildlife Art Camp for all ages, runs the week of August 24 to 28.

A week-long camp where you’ll learn art techniques from the amazing John Le Flock, who is an incredibly skilled artist who knows how to connect with all age groups.



Lessons will include everything from sketching to 3D art to airbrushing, and we can’t wait to share it all with YOU!



You’ll also have fun sketching and drawing animals that you find outside as you explore the connection of art to the natural world.



All materials are provided!



In light of Covid-19 they will be taking all the necessary requirements to maintain the health and safety of staff and campers. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns: 604-823-6603 or herons@shawbiz.ca.