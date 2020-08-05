Drive-In Concert – Opening Night at the Chilliwack Fair – Friday August 7 with Todd Richard and Appaloosa

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fair has been here for you since 1873, and this year we have created a virtual Fair experience that incorporates all of your favourite Chilliwack Fair activities, including The Prize Book, 4-H, The Market Place, and much more!

Come celebrate the opening night of the 148th Annual Chilliwack Fair with Todd Richard and Appaloosa.



Enjoy a concert under the stars and bring your pandemic bubble friends and get ready for a night full of music and fun!



Each Ticket is good for (ONE) Vehicle. People sharing a vehicle should be from the same household or cohort. Contact information for each party (max 6) will be kept for 30 days at the Chilliwack Fair office.



Social Distancing rules apply.



Tickets are not available for purchase on-site.



Ticket purchaser will be asked to ensure that everyone in their party attending the show is in good health.



Guests can arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to showtime and will be asked to leave immediately after the show ends(within 15 minutes).



Attendees will be asked not to leave their vehicle space for the duration of the performance besides for the use of the washroom. Washroom facilities are available inside the Heritage Park building. Hand sanitization station will be located outside of washrooms .



No food and beverage sales will be available onsite. No giveaways or handouts onsite. Guests will be instructed to bring their own food and beverage to consume within their vehicle. Guests will be asked to take all their garbage with them when they leave the event.



Assigned parking spots will be clearly marked and distanced 2 metres apart. Drivers will be directed by a parking attendant/marshall upon arrival. Once parked, guests will be asked to turn off the ignition and avoid idling.



Smoking anything including; cigarettes, e-cigarettes and cannabis, vaping, illegal substances, and consuming alcohol is strictly prohibited.



After the show, the event emcee will give verbal instructions to the attendees regarding exit/egress procedures. Guests will be instructed to be patient during this time and comply with instructions from event staff. Venue staff and volunteers will direct vehicles that are exiting to ensure order. Attendees may leave the concert anytime during the show however re-entry will not be permitted.



In the event of an emergency, concert-goers are asked to follow all instructions by the emcee.