Chilliwack Sunflower Festival 2020 – The 3rd Annual Opens Wednesday August 12 – Tickets Now Available (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – For the lovers of flower fests, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is welcoming you back for the ultimate Sunflower Experience in its third year! This year may look a little different – head over to the website, and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram for all of the details!

The festival presenters Tulips of the Valley are pleased to bring you the Chilliwack Sunflower Experience, offering plenty of safe, family-friendly ways to see the sunflowers — and take some cherished memories (as well as your own sunflowers) home with you.

Tickets for the Chilliwack Sunflower Experience are now available and the festival is set to open on August 12th.



Instagram: @chilliwacksunflowerfest

Facebook: chilliwacksunflowerfest



41310 Yale Road (entrance off Royalwood Drive).

The fields will be alive with 25 different varieties of sunflowers, and more than 50 varieties of dahlias. Plus, this year the team has planted an array of colourful gladiolas. From mid-August to Labour Day, roam more than three kilometres of pathways throughout the fields. Strict social-distancing guidelines will be in place for you and your loved ones’ peace of mind, including:



• the fields’ capacity will be limited to 25%

• directional pathways that are 3 to 5 metres wide

• hand-sanitizing stations and safety notices placed where needed

• staff will be sanitizing high-touch areas throughout the day

• tickets will be sold online only, per one-hour block

• limited hands-on photo-op props

• no playground, picnic tables or lawn games this year.



chilliwacksunflowerfest.com

The 2020 video can be found here.