6AM Wednesday UPDATE – Human Caused Wildfire On Harrison Lake Showing “Minimal Growth”(VIDEO)

Harrison Hot Springs – UPDATE 6PM August 4 — An update from the Coastal Fire Centre: The Sts’ailes Forest Service Road wildfire (V10874) has seen minimal growth and was last tracked at 12 hectares. Today, there are three helicopters, 20 firefighters and one water tender on-site working to suppress this fire. In addition, there is traffic control in place on the road due to the potential of danger trees. There is no risk to recreation areas or other values at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY – On the heels of the Kent/Agassiz Fire Department stating that the wildfire risk was at “HIGH”, comes word of a human caused wildfire on the south end of Harrison Lake.

The village of Harrison Hot Springs is not in immediate danger.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, this fire was first noticed on Sunday August 2 and as of Tuesday at 6AM , it has razed 10 hectares approximately 4 kilometres off of Sts’ailes Forest Service Road. Wildfire Service calls the fire “out of control”.

On Monday morning, Diane While told FVN: My son lives up on Chehalis, that fire is 5ks away from him, they have ash falling on their place, on Sachem Rd

