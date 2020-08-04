Saturday Targeted Shooting in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge – Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating multiple reports of gun shots which occurred Saturday evening.

Late Saturday night (August 1, 2020, @ 10:30PM), Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to reports of gun shots heard in the area of Selkirk and 223rd street. Police confirmed a shooting occurred and that the victim was in his white Hyundai car when a second vehicle approached and shot multiple times at the White Hyundai.

There was no ‘return fire’ or exchange of gun shots between the two vehicles.

The victim, a 30 year old man who is known to police, sustained serious injuries but drove himself to hospital. Early in the investigation, and due to the nature of the incident, police collected evidence which revealed that this is an isolated, targeted event.

“We take public safety very seriously and the public should be concerned when there is a shooting,” states Constable Julie Klaussner. “In this incident police were on scene within minutes of the calls and were quickly able to determine this was an isolated, targeted incident and not a random shooting.”

Police have conducted extensive canvassing in the area and spoken with multiple witnesses in the area of the incident. However, if you have information or video surveillance regarding this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact Constable Josh BRUSHETT at 604-463-6251.

If you wish to remain anonymous call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. Crime Stoppers may pay a reward of up to $2000.00 if your information leads to an arrest and conviction. Due to this being an ongoing investigation no further details are available at this time.