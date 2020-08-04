Kent 125 – Memories Minute with John Van Laerhoven, former Mayor for the District of Kent (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn August 4, 2020

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – As part of the Celebration of Kent 125, this podcast from John Henry Oliver is with John Van Laerhoven, former Mayor for the District of Kent.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Kent 125 – Memories Minute with John Van Laerhoven, former Mayor for the District of Kent (VIDEO)"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.