Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – As part of the Celebration of Kent 125, this podcast from John Henry Oliver is with John Van Laerhoven, former Mayor for the District of Kent.
Related Articles
Kent Celebration 125 Podcast – Memories Minute: Mayor Sylvia Pranger on her life in Agassiz (VIDEO)
Celebration 125: Podcast with Wayne Dyer, former Fire Chief for the District of Kent (VIDEO)
Celebration 125: Podcast with Agassiz’s Bunk Mackay on the Creation of Kent/Agassiz Speedway
Celebration 125: Podcast with Art Green on his life in the Agassiz-Harrison Valley (VIDEO)
Leave a comment Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Be the first to comment on "Kent 125 – Memories Minute with John Van Laerhoven, former Mayor for the District of Kent (VIDEO)"