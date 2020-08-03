Human Caused Wildfire On Harrison Lake

Harrison Hot Springs – On the heels of the Kent/Agassiz Fire Department stating that the wildfire risk was at “HIGH”, comes word of a human caused wildfire on the north end of Harrison Lake.

The village of Harrison Hot Springs is not in immediate danger.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, this fire was first noticed on Sunday and as of Monday at 10:30AM , it has razed 1.5 hectares approximately 4 kilometres off of Sts’ailes Forest Service Road.