All Fraser Valley Regional Libraries Re-Open Tuesday August 4

Fraser Valley – Beginning August 4, all 25 FVRL locations will be reopened to customers. While adjustments have been made to comply with the directions of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC regulations, you can count on finding friendly staff and access to much of the library’s public space and services during special hours. This includes browsing the collection, computer and printer access, item returns, and more. The libraries will reopen with robust safety precautions, including:

• Additional cleaning and disinfecting of workplace

• Quarantining received library materials for a 72-hour period

• Installation of physical barriers as a means to further protect staff and visitors

• Low building occupancy limits which aid physical distancing measures

• Greeter stations for directing library users

• Library visitors will be encouraged to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

• Verbal confirmation that visitors have not been exposed to or are not COVID-19 symptomatic

• Directional signage supporting physical distancing measures in the library

• For customers who prefer a more contact-free experience, an adapted FVRL Express service will continue while the libraries are open

😷Read the full media release here: https://bit.ly/2CSQc89

💚Read the full COVID-19 safety plan here: https://1.shortstack.com/K7ZmrJ