Wildfire Danger Rating for Agassiz/Kent – Listed as HIGH

Kent/Agassiz – On the heels of the first serious heat wave of the season and add to that, an air quality advisory, comes this from the Agassiz Fire Department.

The current wildfire rating is HIGH in the District of Kent. Only small campfires (maximum size is 0.5m x 0.5m) in approved fire pits along with a valid burn permit are permitted in the District. All category 2 & 3 fires (larger than 0.5m x 0.5m) are prohibited at this time. If you see a fire, report it to 911 immediately, please don’t assume it has already been reported.