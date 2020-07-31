New Traffic Management System In Place at Cultus Lake – Electronic Signs, Cones, Increased Towing

Cultus Lake – Over the past couple of weeks, with everyone racing to get out of COVID cabin fever and heading for Cultus Lake, enough became enough.

Complaints about traffic (Mayor Ken Popove called it record breaking), illegal parking, difficulty for emergency crews to navigate ( one drowning and one serious assault last weekend).

FVRD Regional Rep Taryn Dixon posted to Facebook, that she has heard the complaints loud and clear.

A new multi layered traffic management system is in place.

There are new traffic management systems happening at Cultus Lake this weekend. People have been expressing their concern over the parking along the roadsides and their concerns with safety of the road for all who use it. This week a planning team involving RCMP, MOTI ( highways), FVRD, CLPB and City of Chilliwack got together and came up with a first step plan. Today Emil Anderson crews placed hundreds of cones all along Columbia Valley Highway in the no parking zones. This is a really visible sign that something different is going on this weekend. There will be additional RCMP officers enforcing and a Tow Lot has been designated should any vehicles need to be towed. There are also several message boards at strategic locations throughout Chilliwack, Yarrow and at No 3 Road. We know visitors want to come up and enjoy the lake and we welcome them. Safety is an important thing and I believe these measures will help everyone to respect and enjoy the lake. I am thankful our voices were heard and grateful for the response from the groups above. This weekend is a learning weekend. After it’s over the stakeholders will meet again and begin long term planning .

Pictures Courtesy Taryn Dixon/Emil Anderson